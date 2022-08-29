CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were sent to hospitals following an early morning shooting in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 12:35 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton. There were reportedly multiple gunshot victims.

In total, four victims were sent to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said there was no threat to the community.

The following agencies responded to the incident:

Clinton Police Department

Beloit Police Department

Janesville Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Walworth County Sheriff’s Office

Rock County Sheriff’s Office

There was no information on if any suspects were arrested. Authorities did mention that the names of those involved would not be released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.