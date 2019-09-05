Four Luxemburg juveniles shoot at several street signs, strike a business.

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) — On September 2nd at approximately 3:25 PMthe Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department was called to reports of a gunshot that whizzed by a man working on his roof.

The complaint was able to get license plate information so that Luxemburg officials were able to locate the vehicle.

Interviews and a search of the vehicle led to the identification of four individuals who were in the vehicle at the time.

The individuals were four juvenile males from the Luxemburg area between the ages of 15 and 16.

The juveniles were found to be drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at the time of the incident.

They also admitted to shooting at several street signs in the area as well as in Brown County.

They also shot at and struck a local business in the process.

Charges will be referred on the four juveniles involved; however, the incident remains under investigation.