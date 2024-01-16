(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame have announced that four Wisconsin legends will represent the 74th Anniversary Induction Class.

Prince Fielder

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star and Silver Slugger Award Winer Prince Fielder will be one of the four athletes to represent the induction class. Drafted in the first-round by the Brewers in 2002, Fielder holds the Brewers’ team record for home runs and runs batted in in one season.

Fielder is a two-time MLB Home Run Derby Champion and ended his career as a six-time All-Star, recording 319 total home runs.

Mike Holmgren

Joining Fielder is Super Bowl XXXI Champion coach Mike Holmgren. Holmgren served as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 1998 and lead them to the title in 1998.

Known for his competitive spirit, the Packers were consistent winners under his tenure, never recording a losing season. He lead Green Bay to two straight Super Bowls.

Steve Stricker

2021 Ryder Cup Captain and Champion Steve Stricker has been one of the best golfers on the PGA Champions Tour and was also selected to represent the 74th Anniversary Induction Class.

Born in Edgerton, Stricker won the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler. In 1994 Stricker joined the PGA Tour, marking two early victories in 1996 and finishing fourth on the PGA Tour money list. Stricker won the PGA Tour’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2006 and in 2007.

Matt Kenseth

Rounding out the induction class is NASCAR Hall of Fame member Matt Kenseth. Born in Cambridge, Kenseth was also named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list.

After winning out on short tracks in Wisconsin, Kenseth moved up to the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in 2000. Kenseth would take home Rookie of the Year Honors and eventually in 2003, he’d win the final Winston Cup Championship. Kenseth’s biggest wins of his career came at the pristined Daytona 500, where he won in 2009 and 2012.

The induction ceremony will be hosted by Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion and President of the Wisconsin Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Donald Driver. The event is scheduled for April 20, 2024, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in downtown Milwaukee.

For those interested in attending the event, you can click here for pricing.