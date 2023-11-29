MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several individuals from Manitowoc County have been formally charged with drug-related crimes stemming back to March.

36-year-old Amber Wachowski, 25-year-old Arabella Balzan, 28-year-old Randy Wilhelm Jr., 35-year-old Autumn Thrall, and two individuals from the Milwaukee area were all charged with conspiring with intent to deliver 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Additionally, the four individuals from Manitowoc County are alleged to also include attributable acts in the conspiracy to include 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Thrall is also charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl in March and July in Manitowoc County, alongside two counts of possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl in June and August.

Wilhelm Jr. has a few extra charges under his name, including possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver, possessing a firearm by a felon, and others. Balzan is also charged with distributing fentanyl in Manitowoc County back in March.

Numerous agencies assisted the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit during these investigations, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).