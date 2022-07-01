LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Four men were arrested in Luxemburg after trying to cash fraudulent checks at two different banks.

According to a release, on June 29, officers received a call about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check at the Bank of Luxemburg-Dykesville location, but he was gone before officers arrived.

Shortly after, the Bank of Luxemburg-Casco called stating that the same man was now at their location. The release states that after he left, he was picked up by three other people waiting in an SUV down the road.

Raymond Crowe

Terrence Austin

Dennis Nelson

Laquentin Kerbo

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, with help from a Wisconsin State Patrol officer, pulled the vehicle over and placed the four men under arrest for Uttering a Forged Writing.

Officers say that an investigation involving the four men had been ongoing at the time, making attempts like this at several locations across Wisconsin over the past two weeks.

The men were placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Raymond Crowe: Age 63 – Green Bay, WI
Uttering a forged writing (check)

Laquentin Kerbo: Age 30 – Hampton, GA
Uttering a forged writing (check) Party to a Crime
OWI
Full extradition warrant out of Atlanta, GA

Dennis Nelson: Age 30 – Atlanta, GA
Uttering a forged writing (check) Party to a Crime

Terrance Austin: Age 34 – Hampton, GA
Uttering a forged writing (check) Party to a Crime

: Age 34 – Hampton, GA

