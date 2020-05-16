1  of  2
Four northeastern Wisconsin counties face traffic impacts as highway maintenance work begins on May 18

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transporation (WisDOT) announced on Friday that four northeastern counties will undergo highway maintenance work leading to traffic impacts the week of May 18.

The WisDOT noted that the following counties, Brown County, Marinette County, Outagamie County, and Sheboygan County will all be affected by maintenance work.

For the residents of Brown County, the WisDOT says the southbound I-41 off-ramp to 29/32 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on Monday and lasting through Thursday.

Northbound I-41 ramp at WIS 32 in Brown County is reported to face a continuous closure due to maintenance work starting at 12 a.m. on Monday and lasting until 3 p.m., on Thursday.

For the residents of Marinette County, the WisDOT says the right lane on northbound US 141 from Cedar Swamp Creek to County CP will be closed continuously until 4 p.m. on May 18.

The department also notes that various lanes on US 41 from CN Railroad in Marinette County will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until May 21.

For the residents of Outagamie County, the WisDOT says that the left lane on WIS 441 off-ramp to northbound US 41will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until maintenance work ends on Wednesday.

According to the transportation department, in Sheboygan County, the northbound and southbound lanes on I-43 will have various lane closures between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. starting on May 19.

The residents of Sheboygan County will also face ramp closures starting May 19 through the 21.

WisDOT reports that the northbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 42 and the southbound I-43 on-ramp from WIS 42 will both be closed on May 19 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The eastbound and westbound WIS 23 ramp to northbound I-43 will also be closed on Thursday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For up-to-date maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, see the highway maintenance traffic impact website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.

