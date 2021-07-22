GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL football season is right around the corner as training camp for the Packers begins next week. And as Kris Schuller tells us, to kick off this year and say thanks to fans, four Packers alumni hit the highway for a four-day Packers Road Trip.

Outside of Lambeau Field four Packers alumni from Super Bowl 45, ready to meet and thank their fans during a four-day Packers Road Trip.

“It’s always great to come back up here and give back to the fans, all the years they cheered me on,” said former Packers safety Nick Collins.

“It’s going to be fun, we’re going to have a great time,” said former Packers wide receiver James Jones.

The road trip is a scaled-down version of the teams’ normal Packers Tailgate Tour, canceled for a second year because of the pandemic.

“Last year, with not being able to do the Tailgate Tour, this year, still a couple of things going on in the world. So we decided to make a 100 percent surprise road trip,” said Packers director of community outreach Cathy Dworak.

Meaning stops at camps, Boys and Girls clubs, community centers, and more. And for these players, the first surprise was Brookview Meadows Senior Community.

“We didn’t have the name of the players, we didn’t know what they were going to bring for prizes, we knew they were doing bingo, that was about it, so it was really, really nice,” said Sandra Creech, executive director for the senior community.

“Whenever you can cheer somebody’s day up, put a smile on their faces, man that’s what it’s all about and that’s why I come on stuff like this,” said Jones.

“We have such a great lineup today. Our Super Bowl 45 guys, they are fired up. It’s going to be a fun day,” said Dworak.

After some games of bingo with fans at a senior community, it was time to visit with healthcare heroes here at Bellin Hospital, where the players handed out gifts, paused for conversation, and lots and lots of pictures.

“I think that’s what makes the Green Bay Packers special. They always come out and support fans and visit with fans. They are part of the community which I think is part of the reason why everyone loves the Packers,” said Bellin employee Tianna Schmidt.

It’s a special bond between the team and its fans that these four alumni celebrate. By hitting the road to reunite with those whose support keeps them going. “What they did for us to help get through year after year is priceless,” said Collins.

“This is a special place, a special organization, I mean the fans are a huge part of it,” Jones said.

Those players are going to be out on that road trip until Sunday.