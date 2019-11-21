Four passengers injured after bus braked quickly for changing traffic light

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say four elderly passengers received injuries after the bus they were riding braked quickly for a stoplight Thursday morning.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Ballard Road and Northland Avenue at around 10:15 a.m. for a report of injured bus passengers.

Upon arrival, crews found the bus was carrying 11 passengers who were residents and staff from an Appleton rehabilitation center.

The bus was reportedly traveling eastbound on Northland when it braked quickly while stopping for a traffic light that changed from yellow to red at Ballard.

There was no collision with another vehicle or fixed object.

Four passengers between the ages of 71 and 99 received injuries of varying severity and were transported to area hospitals.

Wisconsin State Patrol is currently assisting Appleton Police in the investigation into the type and level of passenger restraint used on the bus as well as other possible contributing factors in the incident.