Four people displaced after house fire

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) — Four people were displaced from a home Sunday morning after their garage caught on fire.

Around 3:15 a.m., fire and rescue squads were dispatched to a home on Paul Court in Combined Locks.

Officials say there were four adults and a dog in the residence during the fire. They all evacuated immediately along with surrounding residents in the area. There were no fatalities or injuries and the victims are being assisted by the Red Cross.

House fire in Combined Locks.

Courtesy: Combined Locks Public Safety

The garage is being described as a total loss by officials.

The first arriving firefighters from Combined Locks extinguished the fire with multiple fire suppression lines to make an immediate hydrant connection.

The fire spread from the garage to the home, but firefighters were able to put it out before it caused significant damage to the home. The home was ventilated with positive pressure fans and checked for fire extension.

Crews then turned their focus on “hotspots” in the home and garage to make sure the fire was completely put out.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage and the cause is unknown at this time.