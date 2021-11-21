FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Four people not injured after vehicle ended up in Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people are okay after their vehicle was in Lake Winnebago.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Sunday around 7:40 p.m. they responded to a report of a vehicle in Lake Winnebago near Frazier Point at Lakeside Park. Initial reports were that there were two children on the hood of the vehicle and two adults inside.

Rescue crews found all those involved on the shore, uninjured. The vehicle was checked and there was no one else inside.

An investigation into how the vehicle ended up in Lake Winnebago is ongoing.

