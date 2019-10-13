Four people sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says four people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Around 7:46 p.m., officials received a call about a two-vehicle, head-on accident on Hwy. 28 near County Rd. SS in the Town of Scott.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 28-year-old man from West Bend was traveling south on Hwy. 28 in his vehicle.

Authorities say he crossed over into the northbound lane and into the path of a pickup truck. The pickup truck was being operated by a 30-year-old man from Sheboygan.

A 41-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man both from Sheboygan were passengers in the truck.

Three of the victims were transported to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton and another was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.

Officials say they do not believe any of their injuries are life-threatening.