Four people sustain life-threatening injuries after car v. semi crash near New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people received life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning crash near New London after a car and a semi-tractor trailer collided.

Officials say they were dispatched at 7:10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on southbound US 45 at Ledge Rock Road.

Upon arrival, the Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi hauling an empty trailer was traveling northbound on US 45 and collided head-on with a southbound Ford Fusion.

All four passengers in the Fusion sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The conditions of those injured is unknown.

Officials say the driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

