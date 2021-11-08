Four people without a home after fire in Appleton causes $60k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Appleton on Sunday evening caused an estimated $60,000 and left four people without a home.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on Nov. 7 around 11:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported house fire in the 1000 block of South Weimar Street. When they arrived, crews were able to bring the fire under control within fifteen minutes.

Authorities say that no one was injured, and damage to the building is estimated at $60,000. The cause of the fire is reportedly ‘improper disposal’ of fire pit ashes in a plastic garbage can.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the two adults, two children and one pet who are without a home following the fire.

The Appleton Fire Department is reminding residents to place coals from a grill or fire pit in a metal can after soaking the ashes with water.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.