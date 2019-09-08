Four people without a home after fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — No one was injured after a fire at a single family home on St. George St.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:53 p.m. Sunday and found a fire in the back of a home and in the attic.

The fire was knocked down within five minutes and no one was inside the home at the time.

Two adults and two children were displaced from the home and estimated damage is worth $50,000.

One dog was also rescued by Green Bay Police Officers when they arrived on the scene.

The fire is under investigation.