Four peregrine falcons banded at UWGB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Four peregrine baby falcons were banded Thursday morning at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in an effort to keep track of them while they are out in the wild.

Rupert and Mimi are proud parents of those four babies and have been longtime residents of the UWGB Cofrin Library.

Greg Septon, a Peregrine Falcon Researcher discussed the reason for them nesting at that location;

“They like tall, sheer cliffs and you basically have a human-built tall sheer cliff here. So they’re attracted to these human-built structures and as far as they’re concerned, it’s a cliff.”

Septon also said that the water and food sources nearby make it a selling point for the falcons.

Researchers will also be able to keep an eye on when or if they reproduce and any challenges they may experience.

