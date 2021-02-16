Four residents spear fish weighing over 125 pounds on day four of the 2021 sturgeon spearing

(WFRV) – Day four of the 2021 sturgeon spearing has concluded with the DNR reporting that Tuesday’s harvest on the Winnebago System was the lowest this season, with 124 fish speared.

However, on the upside, DNR officials report they had multiple large fish hitting the scales, including two speared on the Upriver Lakes weighing in at over 145 pounds.

Officials say Richard Laurens speared a 150.5 pound (80.1 inches) giant F4 female followed by Larry Mirsberger spearing a 145.9 pound (74.4 inches) F4 female a few hours later. Both fish were harvested on Lake Poygan and registered at the Boom Bay station.

Lake Winnebago’s biggest fish of the day was a 129.6 pound and 74.1-inch F1 female speared by Christopher Garrison, narrowly outweighing the 129.2 pound and 73.4-inch F4 female speared by Gary Peters. Both Gary and Christopher’s fish were registered at the Oshkosh registration station.

DNR officials were encouraged by the numbers they are seeing saying thus far sharing, “After today’s count, 46 fish over 100 pounds have been speared on the system so far this season, and it’s only day 4!”

According to officials, Lake Winnebago contributed 97 fish to the total daily harvest, with the Grundman Lane station registering the most fish at 24. On the Upriver Lakes, DNR says day four saw a harvest of 27 fish, including one juvenile female, 10 adult females, and 16 males.