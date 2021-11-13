Four Sheboygan residents left without a home after fire breaks out

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Four Sheboygan residents were removed from their home after a fire erupted in a two-story residence on Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Sheboygan Fire Department, at around 12:29 p.m., crews responded to a home located on the 2000 block of South 14th Street for reports of a fire.

Within three minutes of the call firefighters were said to have arrived on the scene finding found smoke and flames coming from the second story of the home.

Crews reportedly then entered the second story of the residence and extinguished the fire while also saving two cats.

One resident did suffer minor injuries. Officials say the victim was treated and released at the scene.

The department explains that four occupants have been removed from their home due to the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The estimated total loss is $80,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.