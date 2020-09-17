Four shot, including shooter, during Mayville incident

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people, including a shooter, were shot Wednesday night in Mayville.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a senior living facility on Horicon Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The DOJ says authorities found four people seriously injured, including the individual believed to be the shooter. Lifesaving measures were performed and all four individuals were transported by air to local trauma centers.

Authorities say the public is not at risk and the incident has been contained.

Assisting Mayville Police Department and DCI in this investigation are Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Lomira Police Department, Theresa Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

