Four teens arrested after entering unlocked vehicles in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Four teens were arrested in Sheboygan on Saturday night after entering unlocked vehicles in several northeast side neighborhoods.

According to Sheboygan Police Department, the suspects entered unlocked vehicles in the Memorial, End Park, and Raider neighborhoods during the late evening hours on Saturday.

Police say they managed to recover some property that the teens may have stolen from the vehicles.

Officials are asking residents of these three neighborhoods and nearby areas on the north side to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 if they believe they have had anything stolen from their vehicle.

