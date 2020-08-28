Four teens, one 44-year-old arrested in ongoing Oshkosh robbery investigation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say five people are in custody as part of a robbery investigation.

Police say they were notified at around 1:30 a.m. Friday that a robbery had taken place involving several males who approached a female, pointed what looked like a gun in her face, and stole her purse.

Authorities say they investigated the incident and have arrested five people:

A 14-year-old male for Robbery,

A 15-year-old male for Party to the Crime of Robbery

Two 12-year-old males for Party to the Crime of Robbery

A 44-year-old man is being referred to the District Attorney’s Office for the charge of Obstructing

Oshkosh Police report that a facsimile firearm – a BB gun – was also found during the incident.

The Oshkosh Police Department believes, based off of interviews that were conducted, that there may be more victims who have yet to contact authorities.

Detectives say they are looking to speak with a male victim who was also approached by the suspects in the 500 block of Division Street. This victim reportedly fell to the ground and had his wallet stolen. Authorities say a gun or facsimile firearm was also pointed at his head.

Detectives are also looking to speak with a male and female who were approached by the suspects in the 500 block of Division Street. Authorities say the suspects approached the individals and pepper-sprayed the male.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department to speak with Detective Robertson at 920-236-5723. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Latest Stories