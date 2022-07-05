(WFRV) – Four people were arrested in Kewaunee County after they tried to cash fraudulent checks at multiple banks, and they may have tried cashing similar checks across the state.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, four people tried to cash fraudulent checks in Kewaunee County on June 29. The suspects tried to cash the checks at multiple banks and were reportedly arrested. There were no details on the amount the checks totaled.

Authorities say the suspects were in Wisconsin for at least two weeks and could have tried cashing other checks in areas across the state. The areas include Madison and Brown County.

The four suspects were identified as:

34-year-old Terrance Austin

30-year-old Dennis Nelson

30-year-old Laquentin Kerbo

63-year-old Raymond Crowe

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.