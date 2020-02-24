NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

UPDATE: WIS 22 near Oconto Falls reopened following multi-vehicle crash

MONDAY 2/24/2020 9:04 a.m.

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say all lanes of Highway 22 have reopened after a multi-vehicle traffic incident Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. east of County I near Oconto Falls.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or the cause of the incident.

Original Story: Four vehicle traffic incident blocking WIS 22 in Oconto County

MONDAY 2/24/2020 8:12 a.m.

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of Highway 22 southbound and westbound are blocked because of a four-vehicle traffic incident, according to authorities.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday east of County I.

There is no word yet on if anyone is injured.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

