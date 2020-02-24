UPDATE: WIS 22 near Oconto Falls reopened following multi-vehicle crash

MONDAY 2/24/2020 9:04 a.m.
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say all lanes of Highway 22 have reopened after a multi-vehicle traffic incident Monday morning.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. east of County I near Oconto Falls.
There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or the cause of the incident.
Original Story: Four vehicle traffic incident blocking WIS 22 in Oconto County
MONDAY 2/24/2020 8:12 a.m.
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of Highway 22 southbound and westbound are blocked because of a four-vehicle traffic incident, according to authorities.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday east of County I.
There is no word yet on if anyone is injured.
