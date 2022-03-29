(WFRV) – Local 5’s Tom Zalaski will be one of four people honored in June as a Local Broadcast Legend, according to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Zalaski has been on the air in Northeast Wisconsin for more than 42 years. Through the triumphs and tragedies, Tom has been the one invited into our homes every night to share the day’s news. Tom was there when our nation was attacked on 9/11. He was there as we elected new presidents, governors, and local leaders. He was there as we celebrated some spectacular Packers’ Super Bowl wins. And most recently, Tom has been the calm, commanding presence to help guide us through a pandemic.

Jonathan Green has been a staple on the Milwaukee radio waves for 41 years with WTMJ and has a deep love and interest in Earth Day. He retired from radio in 2010.

For those in the La Crosse area, Mike Hayes has been the morning voice on WIZM-AM for more than 35 years and has interviewed thousands of people in the process. Through Hayes, listeners have learned about everything from government to local businesses.

Terry West spent 40 years in broadcasting, covering everything from Country music to news. She was on air at WIAL radio station in Eau Claire and then moved to WAXX radio station in Eau Claire when she retired in 2021. West has interviewed more than 200 Country music stars.

You can read more about the four honorees here. They will be honored in June as part of the 2022 WBA Summer Conference.