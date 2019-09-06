Four Wis. Nestlé USA locations to see workforce reduction, 32 affected in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Nestlé USA has informed Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development it will reduce its workforce at its Appleton location as well as three other locations in Wisconsin.

According to the DWD, 32 workers will be affected at the Appleton location.

“The first separation is expected to occur on November 1, 2019, and separations may continue through December 31, 2019,” says the DWD.

Nestlé USA says 31 workers will be affected at both the Delavan and Sussex locations while 32 will be affected at the Medford location.

The DWD says they, as well as their regional partners, will assist those affected by the workforce reduction.