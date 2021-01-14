Four Wisconsin lawmakers wanted off committee for asking VP Pence not to certify election results

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly Democratic leader is calling for four Republican lawmakers to be removed from a key committee for signing a letter asking Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the presidential election results.

Fifteen Republican Wisconsin Assembly members were among more than 100 lawmakers who signed a letter dated Jan. 5, the day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, asking Pence not to certify election results.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz on Thursday called on Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to remove four from the elections committee, saying the letter “calls for sedition, plain and simple.”