WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing voluntary recalls of lard products from four Wisconsin producers.
According to the DATCP, these are Class I recalls, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspections by state inspectors.
The evidence shows that the lard wasn’t produced properly under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.
So far, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.
The stores that are recalling the products are:
- Amery Meats Market in Amery, Wis.
- Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers carrying the package code 22068
- Eastman Locker in Eastman, Wis.
- Rendered lard in one-pound tubs sold before August 9, 2022
- Gunderson’s Food Service in Mondovi, Wis.
- Rendered lard in four-pound tubes produced on September 14, 2021
- Weber’s Processing Plant in Cuba City, Wis.
- Lard in five and ten-pound tubs sold before August 5, 2022
For more information regarding the recalled lard, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s website here.