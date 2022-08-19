WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing voluntary recalls of lard products from four Wisconsin producers.

According to the DATCP, these are Class I recalls, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspections by state inspectors.

The evidence shows that the lard wasn’t produced properly under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.

So far, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

The stores that are recalling the products are:

  • Amery Meats Market in Amery, Wis.
    • Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers carrying the package code 22068
  • Eastman Locker in Eastman, Wis.
    • Rendered lard in one-pound tubs sold before August 9, 2022
  • Gunderson’s Food Service in Mondovi, Wis.
    • Rendered lard in four-pound tubes produced on September 14, 2021
  • Weber’s Processing Plant in Cuba City, Wis.
    • Lard in five and ten-pound tubs sold before August 5, 2022

For more information regarding the recalled lard, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s website here.