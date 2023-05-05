BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Four wholesale dealers in southeastern Wisconsin have had their licenses revoked by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

A release from WisDOT states that all four wholesale dealers are located in Beaver Dam.

Officials say the four Beaver Dam locations allegedly failed to properly follow administrative requirements, thus violating state law.

The Dodge County dealers, located at 822 Park Avenue include:

Wakati Logistics, LLC

Transline Auto, LLC

Vendue Auto, LLC

SGN, LLC

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they reportedly failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner decision on April 5. Following a 30-day appeal period, these revocations became final on May 5.

No additional information was provided.