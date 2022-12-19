MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County.

According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died.

The incident is believed to have happened on the 2200 block of West National Avenue in the City of Milwaukee.

As a result, a 29-year-old male and female, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody and are expected to have charges filed against them.

No further details were provided.

This is an active investigation, and Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is made available.