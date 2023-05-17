(WFRV) – A Wisconsin staple has taken home a fourth consecutive title after being voted the country’s best gas station brand in the United States by USA Today.

USA Today released its 2023 Top 10 list on May 12, and Kwik Trip was once again crowned the nation’s best gas station.

The Wisconsin-based, family-owned company has placed first every year since 2020. Kwik Trip operates over 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Illinois.

The list is compiled by measuring a gas station experience beyond more than just fuel. Other measurables include clean bathrooms, fresh coffee, and available snack options.

“Their bakeries make more than two dozen different items each day, and all milk is sourced from dairy farms within a 100-mile radius of La Crosse,” stated the USA Today article.

The first Kwik Trip store opened in 1965 in Eau Claire with its corporate offices opening in La Crosse a few years later in 1973. Glazers Donuts and the company’s Hot Spot hot food program rolled out to all of its convenience stores in 2003.

In 2021, Kwik Trip opened its 800th store in Holmen, Wisconsin.

The full Top 10 list includes:

Kwik Trip Hy-Vee RaceTrac Royal Farms Maverik Parker’s Sheetz Love’s Travel Stops QuikTrip Sapp Bros. Travel Centers

You can read more about USA Today’s 2023 Top 10 gas stations by clicking here.