DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fourth of July is a major holiday for travel, and experts in De Pere are expecting records to break.

According to Fox World Travel, they’re expecting over 50.7 million people to travel 50 miles or more to spend time with family and celebrate the holiday.

Local 5 News caught up with Rose Gray, the Business Relationship Director at Fox World Travel, to talk a little bit about the impact of the Fourth of July travel.

“When we do a comparison, we usually use 2019 as the year that we compare with because 2020, 2021, and 2022 were not good indicators,” explained Gray. “We were coming out of a pandemic last year, and we had record crowds last year.”

Gray continued to tell Local 5 News that travelers on the roads and in the skies are anxious to get going, and she believes the numbers are going to be staggeringly high.

With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday, experts say that you can expect people to travel as early as Thursday, June 29, all the way through July 4.

“It almost is a full week, and that’s good,” said Gray. “Things are going to be spread out a little bit, and that helps traffic congestion.”

Gray says that she’s expecting June 30 to be the busiest travel day, considering it will be Friday.