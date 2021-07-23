FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cares Foundation asks community to ‘contribute with confidence’ in fight to end homelessness

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cares Foundation, is asking for the public’s help in their fight to end homelessness, fight hunger, and provide access to the arts to form a physically and emotionally healthy community.

The group is asking people to ‘contribute with confidence’ to help support their group which allocates funds to nonprofit organizations across the fox valley that align with their goals of helping the local homeless people in the area.

Since Fox Cares began it has granted over $170,000 to area non-profits and now has a goal of raising $50,000 to be geared towards continuing to fight the good fight and combat homelessness.

