APPLETON, WIS. (WFRV) – Unity of Appleton hosted a Fox Cities International Day of Peace celebration. Unity of Appleton member John Polakowski says spreading kindness is a must.

“Peace is a calmness in our heart peace comes from within and that’s what we firmly believe that if we can feel peaceful and calm and loving towards other people that peace comes from within and that’s what we’re all about,” explained Polakowski.

The event included live music, food, and more. Community leaders say the event is one of a kind.

“United Nations established the International Day of Peace a long time ago and I have never seen it celebrated here in the Fox Valley and we really want to make that a vocal point,” said Cary Polakowski board president of Unity of Appleton.

“Peace begins with ourselves, and I think the more peaceful we are the more that radiates out into our communities and into the world,” stated Kaye Krueger Unity of Appleton member.

Unity of Appleton plans to continue their effort of spreading peace.

“If people walk away from this with a feeling a sense of community a sense of pride that we here in Appleton are in fact a peaceful community and that we feel that within ourselves here in our community then we feel like we’ve accomplished our mission for the day,” said Polakowski.



The organization looks to make the celebration an annual event. The International Day of Peace is Thursday, September 21st.