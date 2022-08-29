APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce launched a new membership level for small businesses.

Connect Free offers classes to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, chances to network within their communities, and much more.

President and CEO of Fox Cities Chamber Becky Bartoszek said, “Our goal is to roll out tools to wrap our arms around these small businesses, and give them the tools to have a leg up over their partners across the country.”

Another aspect of the program is the “Grow with Google” learning series, where businesses can learn better ways of marketing themselves to a large audience.

Fox Cities Magazine executive Kiersten Gustafson thinks the membership will have a positive impact on her business and explained, “As a magazine, being able to have good stories and sell our ads, all comes at a cost. I think that having the resources of the chamber of commerce is really important.”

Businesses that qualify for the membership must have five or fewer full-time employees, nonprofits with ten or fewer employees, and freestanding restaurants in the Fox Cities.