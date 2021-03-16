FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities Clinic opens to all eligible groups

Starting today, Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will begin vaccinating all currently eligible groups.

At this present time, Groups 1A and 1B are eligible throughout the state.

This includes frontline healthcare providers, police and fire personnel, adults ages 65 and older, as well as educators and child care workers.

Registration is available online. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 920-399-2550.

Clinic hours are from 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

