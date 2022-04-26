APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday for their brand new location.

The new center is expected to help invest in and promote local tourism in the Fox Cities area. Members of the visitors bureau say that one of the biggest complaints they received from guests at their old location was how difficult it was to get there.

Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau

Now with this new location, the hope is this new center will allow them to take advantage of all the things the area has to offer.

“It gives a better visitor experience, it’s easier to get to. We’re very very pleased with the support of our board and municipalities that support us, that helped make this center a reality,” said Executive Director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pam Seidl.

This project has been a few years in the making, as the location was first visited and considered back in November of 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group faced delays.

For more information about the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, click here.