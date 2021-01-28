Fox Cities COVID-19 testing site to open for 65+ on Tuesday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Exhibition Center is the newest COVID-19 vaccination site for those 65 and older in the Fox Valley and is a collaborative effort in the tri-county region.

“There are really so few fox cities venues that lend themselves so well to a vaccination clinic,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford. “This facility is actually really well suited to this activity and it’s also fitting because this building was built as a collaboration among the fox cities communities.”

Anyone getting their COVID-19 vaccine at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center can expect to check in then move to a separate room for the shot before heading off to the observation room.

Thomas Nelson, the Outagamie County Executive said, “This is indeed a matter of life and death. We have got to get vaccines into as many of our constituents as many people as possible and as quickly as possible and efficiently as possible.”

Clinic officials say they will be allocated 1,000 shots a week and plan to administer around three hundred and thirty three doses a day.

They will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 9- 11:30am and then again from 1 – 3pm.

Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton Health Officer, said, “It’s turning the page. It’s turning the page for our residents to know there’s a positive spin in 2021 they’re going to have the opportunity to get this virus down through vaccinations.”

You can make an appointment at here.