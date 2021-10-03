Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk raises over $100,000 to support local families

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Full acceptance and full potential was the mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin during their 12th annual Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk on Saturday.

About 1,500 people came out to the event held in Neenah’s Riverside Park, including Local 5’s very own Chelly Boutott who emceed the event.

Raising around $110,000 to support families and individuals with down syndrome, the event was nothing short of a success.

“As you walk around everything is smiles and a good time, everybody here is just so happy to be here and if nothing else it will just put a smile on your face for the rest of the day,” said Walk Coordinator, Samantha Merkel.

And it’s difficult not to be all smiles at an event that’s supporting a wonderful cause, filled with great people, and even includes a petting zoo, train rides, and a climbing wall.