FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk raises over $100,000 to support local families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Full acceptance and full potential was the mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin during their 12th annual Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk on Saturday.

About 1,500 people came out to the event held in Neenah’s Riverside Park, including Local 5’s very own Chelly Boutott who emceed the event.

Raising around $110,000 to support families and individuals with down syndrome, the event was nothing short of a success.

“As you walk around everything is smiles and a good time, everybody here is just so happy to be here and if nothing else it will just put a smile on your face for the rest of the day,” said Walk Coordinator, Samantha Merkel.

And it’s difficult not to be all smiles at an event that’s supporting a wonderful cause, filled with great people, and even includes a petting zoo, train rides, and a climbing wall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere

Band of the Week: Xavier