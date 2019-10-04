Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk- Saturday

Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with down syndrome — that’s about 6,000 children.

This weekend. More than hundreds of people are expected to put their best foot forward to celebrate those with down syndrome..

ox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk will be held at Riverside Park in Neenah.

It’s a leisurely 1 mile walk along Lake Winnebago.

The money raised will go to programs and services to support people with down syndrome.

Organizers joined us on Local 5 This Morning to tell us about all the family activities that go on before the walk.

“We have an incredibly family fun, filled day. It includes, I know I said over 90 raffles but it’s up to over a hundred, DJ, coffee and ice cream truck this year, balloon twisters, mini train ride, face painting, giant slide, rock climbing wall, trampoline bungee jumping, that’s so much fun, a bounce house, photo booth, petting zoo as well as freshly cooked burgers and hot dogs,” said Jennifer Brownell, walk committee member.

The10th Annual Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk is Saturday, October 5th at Riverside Park in Neenah

Event Schedule

10:30 am – 12:30 pm Event check-in and on-site registration

10:30 am – 2:30 pm Fun activities for all ages!! (free for all registered walkers)

2:00 pm – 1 mile non-competitive walk along Lake Winnebago

2:30 pm – Raffle winners announced and posted, must be present for bucket raffle, need not be present for packer ticket raffle drawing

For more information click www.dsawfoxcities.org