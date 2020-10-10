Fox Cities families continued separation from loved ones in nursing facilities because of COVID-19 spike

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) For those of us with loved ones in long-term care facilities, the wait to visit them began in March, and Wisconsin’s spike in COVID-19 cases means an even longer delay.

Some family members haven’t seen their loved ones, tucked away inside nursing homes, in well over six months and they may have to wait a bit longer in Outagamie County.

Tim Neuman, Administrator for Brewster Village Nursing Home says, “Once we’re able to fall into a medium rate of transmission or ideally a low, then we have the ability to welcome visitors into the building once again.”

Although the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which regulates nursing facilities across the U.S. lifted the ban on indoor visits, in late September, many nursing facilities are still off limits for two reasons: one– nursing homes must go two weeks without new COVID-19 cases; two– the infection rate in the surrounding counties is greater than ten percent.

Sondra Norder, President and CEO of St. Paul’s Elder Services says, “The standard for resuming indoor visitation is to be clear of an outbreak and so our facility is technically in outbreak because we haven’t gone 14 days without having a new positive staff person because of the rate of transmission happening in the community not because of any internal spread.”

Neuman says, “Currently in Outagamie county, the last available numbers was that that transmission rate is still quite high at 16.9 percent.”

Because of the dire COVID-19 situation in Wisconsin, it’s inevitable nursing home employees will become exposed.

Norder says, “Once the Outagamie county’s positivity rate gets below ten percent and once we can get to a point where we are no longer seeing regular staff testing positive. We will be able to resume that indoor visitation.”

St. Paul’s Elder Service reported no new positive cases among residents for the past four weeks.

There are exceptions to this public ban inside nursing facilities–such as those families dealing with end-of-life situations.