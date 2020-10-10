FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities families continued separation from loved ones in nursing facilities because of COVID-19 spike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) For those of us with loved ones in long-term care facilities, the wait to visit them began in March, and Wisconsin’s spike in COVID-19 cases means an even longer delay.

Some family members haven’t seen their loved ones, tucked away inside nursing homes, in well over six months and they may have to wait a bit longer in Outagamie County.

Tim Neuman, Administrator for Brewster Village Nursing Home says, “Once we’re able to fall into a medium rate of transmission or ideally a low, then we have the ability to welcome visitors into the building once again.”

Although the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which regulates nursing facilities across the U.S. lifted the ban on indoor visits, in late September, many nursing facilities are still off limits for two reasons: one– nursing homes must go two weeks without new COVID-19 cases; two– the infection rate in the surrounding counties is greater than ten percent.

Sondra Norder, President and CEO of St. Paul’s Elder Services says, “The standard for resuming indoor visitation is to be clear of an outbreak and so our facility is technically in outbreak because we haven’t gone 14 days without having a new positive staff person because of the rate of transmission happening in the community not because of any internal spread.”

Neuman says, “Currently in Outagamie county, the last available numbers was that that transmission rate is still quite high at 16.9 percent.”

Because of the dire COVID-19 situation in Wisconsin, it’s inevitable nursing home employees will become exposed.

Norder says, “Once the Outagamie county’s positivity rate gets below ten percent and once we can get to a point where we are no longer seeing regular staff testing positive. We will be able to resume that indoor visitation.”

St. Paul’s Elder Service reported no new positive cases among residents for the past four weeks.

There are exceptions to this public ban inside nursing facilities–such as those families dealing with end-of-life situations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title

Green Bay Nation: Tonyan's big night leads Packers to 30-16 win

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Best of Falcons game

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Top Five Tweets