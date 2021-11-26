Fox Cities Festival of Lights boasts 100,000 lights on handmade sculptures

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Festival of Lights took a year off because of the pandemic but is back on to kick off the Christmas season.

Jodi Avery, a Committee Member for the Fox Cities Festival of Lights said, “We really missed being able to do it and because of the pandemic there were a lot of months there that we couldn’t be in the shop there working on things but we have a couple of big ones that we were able to get done.”

The show has over 100,000 lights and multiple displays representing cities across the region with plans to expand past Appleton, Little Chute, and Kaukauna displays.

“About 95% of our displays are hand-built by us,” explained Avery. “We start with the rebar and we bend it, we put it in the shapes we need it and then we get them painted and then we individually wrap each light onto that rebar.”

The 1/3rd of a mile display is a great place to bring the family during the holiday season.

“We just had a great walk through the woods here looking at the lights with the grandkids. A little chilly but having a great time,” said Tim Fast, an Appleton resident.

And when asked why other kids should come out, Kortni and Alli Kunst, sisters in 6th and 3rd grade said, “Just to have a good time and see all the lights.”

The light show is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the night after Christmas.

Sponsors and donations from the public help pay for the Festival of Lights. Half of the donations go to the volunteer organizations that help put on the show.