Fox Cities ‘Festival of Lights’ lighting up Darboy Community Park with eco-friendly lights

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – We all know Christmas lights are a tradition this time of year and the Fox Cities are getting in on the fun.

The Fox Cities Festival of Lights is inviting all to come out and see their mesmerizing display at Darboy Community Park. Visitors will be able to take a walk on the wooded trails through the park to see a wide variety of custom made light displays made from a variety of materials. Some displays represent well known sites from the area, with nearly 100,000 magical lights entwined throughout the wooded trails of the park.

Free to the public, the new annual event will be accepting donations to help add more displays every year. Event organizers say they will be splitting those donations with those area nonprofits that will be in attendance each night to help run the event.

It’s the season of lights and the Fox Valley is glowing thanks to the Fox Cities ‘Festival of Lights.’ Over 100,000 lights are on full display here, providing visitors with a bright walk through the woods. ❄️ #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/UnPUaZLc2m — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 20, 2019

Visitors can swing by Darboy Community Park to see the lights on full display beginning now through Deceber 31 from 5-9 p.m. You can find more information online right here or on the Fox Cities Festival of Lights Facebook page.