Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity launches donation campaign, goal of $325,000

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is launching a donation campaign to help local families.

The $325,000 match campaign is a community effort to help 17 families reach their dream of homeownership by the end of 2020.

Donations to reach the $325,000 goal go through June 30, but the race is on for the community to raise as much as it can by April 15.

Every dollar raised by Tax Day is matched by an anonymous donor.

For more on the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, visit their website.

