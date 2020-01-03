Fox Cities House & Outdoor Living Show offers experts, seminars, and more

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Homeowners can learn the latest trends for home improvement at the Fox Cities House & Outdoor Living Show.

From Jan. 3 – 5, the Fox Cities Exhibition Center will be filled with the area’s top remodeling and building experts ready to help people with any housing project they want to start in the new year.

There will also be home improvement seminars, a floral design competition, and special coupons and savings throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $3 for adults and kids get in for free.