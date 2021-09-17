Fox Cities Irish Fest begins

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 1st Annual Irish Fest of the Fox Cities is kicking off this weekend. Organizers are calling this “a celebration of everything Irish and Celtic”.

The inaugural event is being held at Jones Park. It will feature performances, food, art activities, and plenty of fun for the entire family. Scottish Celtic Rock group, Skerryvore came from Scotland to be a part of these festivities.

The festival will take place at three different locations; Jones Park, St. Mary’s Church, & McGuinness Irish Pub. Festivities are going on all day Friday & Saturday.

Organizers are hoping to highlight the heritage and share stories of the past.

Tickets are available at the door of each event. For more information, you can visit irishfestfoxcities.com