Fox Cities is Now Hiring

FOX VALLEY, Wisc. (WFRV)

A low unemployment rate in Wisconsin is making is difficult for local employers. The restaurant industry is being hit particularly hard in the Fox Cities.

“Right now we’re at what you would call functionally full employment, very low unemployment environment so everybody’s hiring, from the food industry to manufacturing. They’re plenty of jobs available with unemployment under 3 percent and pushing towards 2 percent. Its tough right now to find employees.” Peter Thillman – VP Economic Development Fox City Chamber

All along College Avenue, employers like Chick Fil A, Panda Express, McDonald’s, Taco Bell are hiring. In the summertime, there’s plenty of talent for employers in the Fox Cities to hire from, but as summer draws to an end, employers are finding it harder to fill that void.

Its not just the national fast food chains that are having a hard time hiring, its the local restaurants as well.

“When it comes to this time of the year we have a little bit of trouble with kids leaving for college and high school people going to college.” Molly Geniesse- Cinder’s Assistant Manager

With the overabundace of employers, prospective employees can afford to be choosey.

People have been moving now chasing that ten-cent or twenty-five-cent dollar an hour wage increase, with this economy the way we have and plentiful jobs, its really difficult to retain talent. Peter Thillman – VP Economic Development Fox City Chamber

Cinder’s in now closed on Sundays just to retain its employees.

To keep pace with its growing business, Cinder’s is planning ahead for hiring.

So we’re just working on getting staffed up right nowfor the winter, which is our busy season. Molly Geniesse- Cinder’s Assistant Manager

TheFox Valley Chamber says exploring other employment pools like Goodwill Industries for hiring could be an option.