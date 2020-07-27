Fox Cities LIFE Study finds higher poverty rate in single mothers across the Fox Cities Counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Cities LIFE Study has found that single mothers across the Fox Cities counties experienced 10 times higher poverty rate than of couples with children from 2014 to 2018.

According to the study, poverty rates in Wisconsin and the Fox Cities region are still lower than that of the United States average. For example, the data provided by Fox Cities LIFE Study showed that in 2018 Calumet County, the poverty rate was approximately one-third of the U.S. average.

Study experts added that from 2012 to 2014 there was a significant increase in Wisconsin Works (W-2) program participants, coinciding with an increase in the percentage of the population receiving food stamps from 2006 through 2014.

Officials say when also considering slow growth in household income during that period along with an increase in median gross rent in the Fox Cities’ counties, this suggests an increase in working poor.

These residents are believed to be marginally above the poverty threshold but are susceptible to food insecurity, while other major expenses, such as health care or vehicle repairs, may put them in more serious financial jeopardy.

Fox Cities officials say this may be even more of an issue in Winnebago County, where the percentage of the population with low access to food is one-third higher than the U.S. average and has the highest overall poverty rate of the three counties.

For more information and statistics on this study visit the Fox Cities LIFE Study website.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5