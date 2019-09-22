UPDATE: Fox Cities Marathon canceled, offers discount for 2020

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Due to the cancellation of this year’s Fox Cities Marathon, organizers are offering runners discounts for next year’s race and a “virtual race” for this year’s participants.

Runners who were signed up to take part in Sunday’s race can still earn a medal through a virtual race. By running the distance they were registered for (half or full marathon) and submitting their information on www.foxcitiesmarathon.org. More details will be emailed to runners.

In addition, officials are offering a $30 discount for next year’s full, half and relay marathon events. The 2020 event will also be the race’s 30th year.

SUNDAY 9/22/2019 6:38 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Due to impending thunderstorms, the 2019 Community First Fox Cities Marathon has been canceled.

The marathon’s Twitter page confirmed the bad news, citing “safety concerns”.

Out of safety concerns for all of our participants and volunteers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Community First Fox Cities Marathon due to the pending weather.



— Community First Fox Cities Marathon (@FCMarathon) September 22, 2019

