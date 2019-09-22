Fox Cities Marathon continues for second day

The Fox Cities Marathon races continued today with their Ascension Orthopedics and Sports Medicine 5-K run-walk.

Runners received their shirt and packet at registration before the race.

Around 1,000 participants ran, jogged or walked a three mile course starting and finishing at Riverside Park.

Those who finished received a medal to commemorate their race participation.

The proceeds from the race also are going to a good cause.

“The 5-K is a really family-friendly, community focused event and because of that $5 from every registration benefits the St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Fund right here in Appleton,” says spokesperson for the marathon Amanda Secor. “And that’s for any cancer patients in the region to help give them the comfort and the care that they need.”

The Fox Cities Marathon will continue in Menasha Sunday morning.

