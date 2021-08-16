FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities Marathon has reached full capacity

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- There is some good news coming out of Appleton, as the Fox Cities Marathon is officially at full capacity.

The event organizer made the announcement on Monday, August 16.

Race weekend is only a month away and with capacity completed booked, organized are thrilled for the expected turnout. Sources say that so many people have been consistently reaching out, wanting to get involved with the marathon.

Organizers explain that there are other races, of multiple distances, but those runs are filling up, fast! The Thedacare half marathon has already reached 70% capacity and the brand new “Scheels 10-K” is already over 50% of attendance capacity.

So if you want to partake in one of the marathons, sign-up sooner rather than later.

