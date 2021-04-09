FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities Marathon to host weekend of events Sept. 17-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community First Fox Cities Marathon announced its plans to hold its 30th annual weekend of events on Sept. 17-19.

According to officials, the marathon will have COVID-19 protocols in place for the in-person event. There will be a capacity cap for the event.

There will a virtual event for those who want to participate but do not want to race in person, or if the in-person event reaches its cap. Registration for the virtual event will open soon according to officials.

“We continue to work with our local medical experts, municipalities, sponsors, volunteers and participants to determine how to best deliver a supportive and safe running experience,” says Tara Perre, race director for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction.

To register for the event visit the marathon’s website page. The early bird prices are available through April 14.

